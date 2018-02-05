New Starter Dashboard for VMware vSphere Troubleshooting

The issue with troubleshooting is, that it is simply not preventive. You can only search for issues and fix them, when you are aware of them. Of course there is a lot of hype around predictive analysis, but we are not there yet, that you can really predict bad performance problems. It is more about filling up partitions or patterns that didn´t happen for some time range (anomalies). Keeping up with best practices and knowledge base articles also has its limits. No doubt, you lower the changes of having trouble because of simple misconfigurations.

But you don´t know what´s going on inside of the virtual machines, the applications or of course if it happens in a lower layer like (hardware or software failures in your network or storage network.

So you need to watch your environment consistently. That´s part of being predictive. Issue is, the larger the environment, the harder to monitor it. And when something is ringing an alert, you need to dig deeper, go back in time and compare situations, change a configuration and compare performance metrics, and so on. That´s the troubleshooting part.

That´s one of many reasons why we created Performance Analyzer – to collect and correlate data for monitoring, analytics and troubleshooting into dashboards that are easy to understand.

