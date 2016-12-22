New Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) Feature: Root Settings

The new Remote Desktop Manager 12 has some great new features, and one of my favorites is Root Settings. Along with Security Groups, Roles and Repositories, it’s another way to manage your security.

With Root Settings, you can set a permission on your top-level folder (the root folder). It gives you the option of having all of your folders inherit the permissions you’ve set on the root folder, saving you time by not having to define permissions on each top layer folder.

For example, let’s say I have a user named Patrick, and he is the only user I want to view entry passwords in the data source. Instead of having to define that permission on each folder, I simply head to Administration – Root (Settings), click Permissions on the side menu, set the Permission to Custom to modify the other options and then select the Security tab.

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys