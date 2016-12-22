Home Desktop New Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) Feature: Root Settings

New Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) Feature: Root Settings

New Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) Feature: Root Settings
New Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) Feature: Root Settings

The new Remote Desktop Manager 12 has some great new features, and one of my favorites is Root Settings. Along with Security Groups, Roles and Repositories, it’s another way to manage your security.

With Root Settings, you can set a permission on your top-level folder (the root folder). It gives you the option of having all of your folders inherit the permissions you’ve set on the root folder, saving you time by not having to define permissions on each top layer folder.

For example, let’s say I have a user named Patrick, and he is the only user I want to view entry passwords in the data source. Instead of having to define that permission on each folder, I simply head to Administration – Root (Settings), click Permissions on the side menu, set the Permission to Custom to modify the other options and then select the Security tab.

Read the entire article here, New RDM Feature: Root Settings

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

 

Desktop
Security
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).
