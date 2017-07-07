New Remote Desktop Manager Integration: Sticky Password

Sometimes, sticky isn’t much fun, like if you step on a wad of gum in your new shoes (and since I wear high heels, this could be catastrophic). But other times, sticky is wonderful, like if you’re taking advantage of RDM’s new integration with Sticky Password!

Sticky Password is a simple-to-use tool that lets you remember a single password instead of dozens of them. With Sticky Password, everything is automatically filled in by the password manager. There are multiple syncing options via WiFi without using the cloud, and there’s a powerful new biometric authorization feature as well.

Integrating your Sticky Password account into Remote Desktop Manager is fast and easy. Here’s what to do:

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys