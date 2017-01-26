New Remote Desktop Manager Add-On: Sophos VPN
We’ve launched many updates recently, but that doesn’t mean that our Add-on team has been taking a break. Need proof? No problem: say hello to the newest member of the RDM add-on family, Sophos VPN! Thanks to feature request of one of our awesome Devolutions Experts Markus, you can download it from our online add-on repository (thank you Markus!).
About the Add-on and Sophos
This Add-on gives you the ability to launch Sophos VPN using the specific settings you’ve previously set in Remote Desktop Manager. You can also store your user/password and key credentials, and automatically load them into the Sophos GUI prompts.
Read the entire article here, New Remote Desktop Manager Add-On: Sophos VPN
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper