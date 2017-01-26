We’ve launched many updates recently, but that doesn’t mean that our Add-on team has been taking a break. Need proof? No problem: say hello to the newest member of the RDM add-on family, Sophos VPN! Thanks to feature request of one of our awesome Devolutions Experts Markus, you can download it from our online add-on repository (thank you Markus!).

About the Add-on and Sophos

This Add-on gives you the ability to launch Sophos VPN using the specific settings you’ve previously set in Remote Desktop Manager. You can also store your user/password and key credentials, and automatically load them into the Sophos GUI prompts.

Read the entire article here, New Remote Desktop Manager Add-On: Sophos VPN

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys