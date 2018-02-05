New Remote Desktop Manager 13 Feature: Move Rights

Don’t you hate it when you KNOW that an entry should be in your database, but no matter how hard you search – frantically opening folder after folder, the fear building – it’s nowhere to be found, until you finally locate it under a folder it has nothing to do with, because someone on your team moved it without asking or telling you? ARGH!

Well, now this annoying (and sometimes terrifying!) problem is a thing of the past, thanks to a great new feature in RDM 13 called Move Rights.

What are Move Rights?

As you can guess, Move Rights let you determine which individual users has the right to move entries in your database.

Read the entire article here, New RDM 13 Feature: Move Rights

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.