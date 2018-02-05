Home Desktop New Remote Desktop Manager 13 Feature: Move Rights

0
Don’t you hate it when you KNOW that an entry should be in your database, but no matter how hard you search – frantically opening folder after folder, the fear building – it’s nowhere to be found, until you finally locate it under a folder it has nothing to do with, because someone on your team moved it without asking or telling you? ARGH!

Well, now this annoying (and sometimes terrifying!) problem is a thing of the past, thanks to a great new feature in RDM 13 called Move Rights.

What are Move Rights?

As you can guess, Move Rights let you determine which individual users has the right to move entries in your database.

Read the entire article here, New RDM 13 Feature: Move Rights

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.

Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

