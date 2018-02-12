New Remote Desktop Manager 13 Feature: Exclude an Entry from Offline Mode

As you’ve hopefully experienced, the Offline Mode is great when you’re working off-site, or when you don’t have an internet connection (the horror!).

But there’s one aspect of working offline that isn’t so great — when there’s one entry that shouldn’t be allowed to be modified in offline mode because doing so would make things confusing and chaotic for colleagues working in the office. In the past, to prevent this from happening you had to take the entire database offline. Well, not anymore my friends, not anymore!

That’s because our brilliant team has added a new feature in RDM 13 that lets you exclude a specific entry from Offline Mode. Here’s how to use it: