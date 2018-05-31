New Release: Devolutions Web Login 6 Has Arrived!

There are many ideas about how to save time and be more efficient. Some aren’t that great, like abbreviating all of your words and sentences. But others are quite helpful, like using Remote Desktop Manager to store your passwords, and adding both Auto-Login and Devolutions Web Login. For those of you unfamiliar with Devolutions Web Login, it’s our browser extension that not only helps you keep track of your passwords, but also automatically logs you into every website. And with Devolutions Web Login 6, logging in is now easier than ever. As Kevin from The Office might say: me think save time no enter password.

What’s New in Devolutions Web Login 6

Devolutions Web Login 6 features many improvements. Here are my two favorites:

1. Beautiful New UI

Your life (and screen) is already complicated enough, which is why we’ve designed a crisp, clutter-free new UI:

