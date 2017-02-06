New Release – Alfred Workflow for Nutanix v2.0.0

Today I am releasing a new version of the Nutanix workflow, including fixes and improvements to the configuration process, and support for Nutanix REST API v2.0. With support for API v2.0 I will now be able to add more functionality to the workflows, including performance status monitoring, replication etc. If you are not yet familiar with Alfred Workflow for Nutanix read this.

If you already have Alfred and the Nutanix workflow installed you will see the ‘New version available‘ option when triggering the workflow. Just select this option and the update will auto-install.

To make even easier to trigger the workflow you now may hold Option + Command + N

The configuration process has also been simplified and configuration options are now individually accessible. Type NTNX Config and select one of the options username, password or cluster. Upon configuration a banner will show up saying that a new configuration is saved.

