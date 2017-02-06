Home New Release – Alfred Workflow for Nutanix v2.0.0

New Release – Alfred Workflow for Nutanix v2.0.0

0
New Release – Alfred Workflow for Nutanix v2.0.0
0

Today I am releasing a new version of the Nutanix workflow, including fixes and improvements to the configuration process, and support for Nutanix REST API v2.0. With support for API v2.0 I will now be able to add more functionality to the workflows, including performance status monitoring, replication etc. If you are not yet familiar with Alfred Workflow for Nutanix read this.

If you already have Alfred and the Nutanix workflow installed you will see the ‘New version available‘ option when triggering the workflow. Just select this option and the update will auto-install.

To make even easier to trigger the workflow you now may hold Option + Command + N

The configuration process has also been simplified and configuration options are now individually accessible. Type NTNX Config and select one of the options username, password or cluster. Upon configuration a banner will show up saying that a new configuration is saved.

Read the entire article here, [New Release] Alfred Workflow for Nutanix v2.0.0 » myvirtualcloud.net

via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net

More Resources:

Categories:
MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici
MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici Andre Leibovici is a leading expert in the area of Datacenter and Enterprise Mobility. For the last 15 years Andre's passion and dedication has helped many organizations while working for VMware CTO Office, VMware PSO, EMC vSpecialists, and through creating professional blogging resources. His expertise is backed by 20+ years' industry experience managing IT infrastructures and teams for large organizations. Andre's blog myvirtualcloud.net is recognized as one of the industry leading End User Computing blogs with 3M+ hits every month. Based on his field experience, Andre developed a number of free tools to help beginners and advanced architects to appropriately size and architect VDI solutions. Andre's passion led him to found the APAC Virtualization Podcast and speak at conferences and public events. Due to his creativity and accomplishments, Andre received the VMware Virtual Desktop Ingenuity Award'2009, and was recognized as vExpert recipient award for multiple consecutive years. Andre is currently enjoying helping Nutanix as Sr. Director, Partner Innovation & Vertical Alliances.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.

        read more
        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485996442_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware On Demand Training Video – New User Interface

          A brief overview of the new user interface for future On Demand Training courses. See the complete list of courses available On Demand at http://www.vmware.com/go/ODC From the fine folks at VMware Education.

          read more
          hqdefault.jpg

          NFC Mobile Printing with the UniPrint Vault

          1486003640_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: XenMobile MDX Service from Citrix Cloud

          1485951446_maxresdefault.jpg

          Challenge yourself in LabWarz at VeeamON 2017 – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video