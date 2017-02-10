Home New Quick Start deploys Splunk Enterprise on the AWS Cloud

The Splunk platform makes machine data accessible, usable, and valuable to everyone. Splunk Enterprise enables you to search, monitor, and analyze machine data from any source to gain valuable intelligence and insights across your entire organization. With Splunk Enterprise on the AWS Cloud, you gain all the flexibility of the AWS infrastructure to tailor your Splunk Enterprise deployment according to your needs, and you can modify your deployment on demand, as these needs change. The Quick Start was created by AWS in partnership with Splunk, Inc., to integrate solutions and services from both companies.

The Quick Start uses AWS CloudFormation templates to automatically deploy Splunk Enterprise into your AWS account. It uses the Amazon Machine Image (AMI) for Splunk Enterprise running on Amazon Linux to set up EC2 instances that include the following:

  • Splunk indexing cluster, with the number of indexers you specify (3-10)
  • Splunk stand-alone or clustered search heads
  • Splunk license server and index cluster master
  • Splunk search head deployer, where applicable

