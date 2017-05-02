Home Cloud Computing New Quick Start deploys SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition on the AWS Cloud

New Quick Start deploys SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition on the AWS Cloud
SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition is a highly optimized, host-based replication solution that integrates seamlessly with Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC). WSFC features, such as cross-subnet failover and tunable heartbeat parameters, make it possible for administrators to deploy geographically dispersed clusters. SIOS DataKeeper provides the data replication mechanism that extends WSFC, and enables administrators to take advantage of these advanced features to support high availability and disaster recovery configurations without the need for shared storage.

This Quick Start used AWS CloudFormation templates to deploy SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition into a virtual private cloud (VPC) in a single AWS Region, across two Availability Zones. You can build a new VPC for SIOS DataKeeper, or deploy the software into your existing VPC. You can customize your deployment by choosing different instance types for your resources; configuring the data volume type, size, and IOPS for the SQL Server drive; and customizing the Active Directory, Remote Desktop Gateway, and failover cluster configuration.

