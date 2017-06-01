NEW – Password Vault Manager 8.5 Is Here!
Last week we launched the latest (and greatest) version of Remote Desktop Manager. There are nearly 200 additions, enhancements and improvements for you to enjoy.
Of course, we haven’t forgotten about our beloved Password Vault Manager users as well, and it’s my pleasure to announce that PVM 8.5 is here!
What’s New in PVM 8.5?
- Data Source
- New WebDav data source
- Added AD authentication support in SQL Server Azure data source
- New Entry Types
- Wi-Fi entry
- One Time Password (OTP) credential
- Misc.
- Added multiple policies to simplify the UI
- Added shared password templates
- Improved and fixed issues with the offline mode
- Many other improvements and fixes
Read the entire article here, NEW Release: Password Vault Manager 8.5 Is Here!
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications