NEW – Password Vault Manager 8.5 Is Here!

Last week we launched the latest (and greatest) version of Remote Desktop Manager. There are nearly 200 additions, enhancements and improvements for you to enjoy.

Of course, we haven’t forgotten about our beloved Password Vault Manager users as well, and it’s my pleasure to announce that PVM 8.5 is here!

What’s New in PVM 8.5?

Data Source New WebDav data source Added AD authentication support in SQL Server Azure data source

New Entry Types Wi-Fi entry One Time Password (OTP) credential

Misc. Added multiple policies to simplify the UI Added shared password templates Improved and fixed issues with the offline mode Many other improvements and fixes



