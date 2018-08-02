Microsoft Office 365 adoption is bigger than ever. When Veeam introduced Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 in November 2016, it became an immense success and Veeam has continued building on top of that. When we released version 1.5 in 2017, we added automation and scalability improvements which became a tremendous success for service providers and larger deployments. Today, Veeam is announcing v2 which takes our solution to a completely new level by adding support for Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft OneDrive for Business. Download it right now!

Data protection for SharePoint

By adding support for SharePoint, Veeam extends its granular restore capabilities known from the Veeam Explorer for Microsoft SharePoint into Office 365. This allows you to restore individual items – documents, calendars, libraries and lists – as well as a complete SharePoint site when needed. With the new release, Veeam can also help you back up your data if you are still in the migration process and are still using Microsoft SharePoint on premises or running in a hybrid scenario.

Read the entire article here, New Office 365 SharePoint and OneDrive backup with Veeam

