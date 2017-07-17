NEW Microsoft 365 and Enterprise Mobility + Security at Microsoft Inspire

Today at Microsoft Inspire in Washington DC, Microsoft unveiled Microsoft 365, a new set of commercial offerings that include Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS). Microsoft 365 delivers a complete, intelligent, and secure solution to empower employees.

To address the needs of organizations of all sizes, we introduced Microsoft 365 Enterprise for large customers, and Microsoft 365 Business for small and medium-sized businesses. They provide a comprehensive set of productivity and security capabilities while simplifying delivery and management for IT.

As part of this, EMS protects across users, devices, apps and data and is specifically designed to work together with Office 365 and Windows 10 to enable security that does not compromise user experience. EMS also secures and manages across thousands of SaaS applications, on-premises apps, as well as safeguarding data across iOS and Android devices. Most recently we integrated the management experience for IT into a single easy to use console. All this adds up to an intelligent security solution to support your organization’s digital transformation.

