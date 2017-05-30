NEW Major Release: Remote Desktop Manager 12.5 Is Here!
Hello everyone! For my first blog as part of the Devolutions marketing team, I’m thrilled to announce that Remote Desktop Manager 12.5 is now available!
Version 12.5 features some important updates and upgrades – many of which were suggested by our amazing community of IT pros: a.k.a. YOU. We never stop working to give you the best tools possible, and to improve your work experience. Thanks for your support!
What’s New?
Here’s a quick overview of some of the major additions:
- New integration:
- Improved inventory report:
- More details (CD Rom, GPU, monitors, printers, memory, start-up applications and motherboard)
- MacOS support
- My inventory report
- History
- Integrated FreeRDP as an alternative to RDP ActiveX
- OTP credential support
- WebDav data source
- Password List credential entry
- More than 100 improvements everywhere, including:
- Add-on update check at start-up
- Dynamic port forwarding in SSH Tunnel and SSH Port Forward
- New PowerShell cmdlet:
- New-RDMRandomPassword
- Get-RDMSessionStatus
- Invoke-RDMLoadFromInventorySession
Read the entire article here, NEW Major Release: Remote Desktop Manager 12.5 Is Here!
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
