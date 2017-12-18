New Liquidware Stratusphere UX 6.0 User Experience Monitoring – Podcast Episode 295

In episode 295, Douglas Brown interviews Kevin Cooke, Product Director at Liquidware Labs. Kevin and Douglas discuss the new Stratusphere UX 6.0 User Experience Monitoring solution. Kevin talks about topics such as user experience, the cloud, and even Kevin Smith. We learn about a new highly-scalable architecture and its benefit to larger enterprise organizations. We also discuss new application features, reporting and application GPU metrics, as well as a few newly supported end-user devices.

To learn more about Stratusphere UX, please visit http://www.liquidware.com/products/stratusphere-ux. And be sure to reach out to us at sales@liquidware.com and ask how you can get 25 licenses of our solutions.

About Kevin Cooke

Kevin Cooke is a Product Director at Liquidware Labs, where he champions solutions and helping organizations reap the transformational benefits of next-generation desktop infrastructure and workspaces. Kevin has spent some time in the trenches as an IT professional, and as a solution provider, driving virtualization and next-generation data center architectures. Before this, he worked as an editor and journalist at a couple of well-known industry publications—needless to say, he has opinions and isn’t afraid to share them.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Before DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet/phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!