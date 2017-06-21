New kid VMware’s Blast (Extreme) is the Rising Star

VMware just released Horizon 7.2. I could show you a summation of the new features. I’m sure that there are several other blogs out there doing just that, so I decided against it. I thought I focus on something different here, something as important and with less attention. I’d like to focus on the protocol war, VMware Horizon offers three protocols to work with. You can’t maintain multiple protocols, development resources are not unlimited. I wrote and said before that one day VMware will have to make a choice, PCoIP or Blast extreme. Blast Extreme as a protocol is part of BEAT (Blast Extreme Advanced Transport), UDP transport for better performance, UDP like PCoIP uses. Blast Extreme is the protocol we already know, now it is improved further and part of BEAT.

New kid on the block

Of course Blast Extreme is not really a new kid on the block anymore but if we look at the protocol adoption I think it’s fairly new for most customers. PCoIP has been the protocol to use. The previous protocols leading up to blast Extreme didn’t match up with PCoIP in features.

For you who don’t know, PCoIP is originally a TeraDici protocol and VMware licensed the use of it back in 2008 and used it as it’s primary protocol ever since. More vendors licensed the protocol like VMware did, Amazon is using it also for their workspaces. Today also TeraDici is offering a cloud access offering using PCoIP.

