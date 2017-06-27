New IT Models Change IT Skills Landscape

One of the primary reasons IT organizations of all sizes have been embracing converged (CI) and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is to reduce both the total cost of acquiring and operating IT. But while pre-integrated or engineered systems offer some obvious benefits in terms of reducing the total cost of ownership for IT infrastructure, it’s not until IT organizations start to rethink how they apply their IT skillsets that truly profound savings and efficiencies start to manifest themselves across the organization.

Beyond reducing the number of vendors needed to build a complete platform, CI and HCI platforms provide a unique moment in time to change the way IT is managed altogether. Rather than continuing to operate compute, storage and networking in isolation from one another, modern integrated systems make it feasible to truly unify the management of both virtual and physical IT resources via a common control plane.

Organizations could obviously employ that unification to reduce their reliance on dedicated IT specialists in favor of less expensive IT generalists to manage the overall environment. But that approach is arguably at best short-sighted. Savvy organizations are taking advantage of integrated systems to cross-pollinate expertise across their IT staffs in a way the enables them to deploy and manage application workloads at unprecedented levels of scale.

