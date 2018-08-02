Veeam and Huawei recently released new, integrated storage snapshot and orchestration capabilities for customers using Veeam and Huawei OceanStor storage. This new Veeam Plug-in is based on the Veeam Universal Storage API and allows Veeam solutions to deliver higher levels of backup and recovery efficiency when paired with the Huawei OceanStor storage infrastructure.

The constant flow and management of data is taxing today’s organizations to their limit. Data has become hyper-critical to business, but IT organizations struggle to cope with their data’s hyper-growth and hyper-sprawl while protecting against data loss threats, ransomware, service outages and human error — all of which result in loss of business, productivity and reputation.

To address these new business and technical requirements, Veeam partnered with Huawei and other leading storage providers to deliver integrated data protection and storage solutions. OceanStor customers can now leverage Veeam storage integration for VMware environments, bringing new levels of Intelligent Data Management to their data center for better RTPO (recovery time and point objectives).

Read the entire article here, New integration of Veeam with Huawei OceanStor

Via the fine folks at Veeam.