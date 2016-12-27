New Integrated Hadoop Solutions from Dell EMC
The Promise
Back in August 2016, prior to Dell’s acquisition of EMC, the largest in technology industry’s history, Michael Dell promised new Engineered Systems from the combined company.
The analyst community envisioned that the combined company will be a powerhouse in Data Analytics, a one stop shop for Big Data Platforms with a broad portfolio of solutions that span the Enterprise Data Center and the Cloud. Analysts also predicted that, as with any merger of giants, one can expect to see hurdles in how quickly the two large portfolio of products and solutions can come together.
A lot under the sun
Granted, data analytics is a broad domain area. To make sense of this, at Dell EMC, we use the 3-layered taxonomy of data analytics platforms.
Read the entire article here, New Integrated Hadoop Solutions from Dell EMC
via the fine folks at Dell
