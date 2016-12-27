Home Applications New Integrated Hadoop Solutions from Dell EMC

New Integrated Hadoop Solutions from Dell EMC

0
New Integrated Hadoop Solutions from Dell EMC
0
Dell Feature Image
now viewing

New Integrated Hadoop Solutions from Dell EMC

HP Enterprise Feature Image
now playing

#Dare2Compare with the HPE Hyper Converged 380

HP Enterprise Feature Image
now playing

Looking back at Big Data management in 2016

Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image
now playing

Microsoft: Real-time Prediction using Azure Machine Learning with Stream Analytics and Power BI

ClearSky Feature Image
now playing

Will your Enterprise Migrate to Hybrid Cloud in 2017?

DataCore Feature Image
now playing

Top Trends You Need to Know

Bretty Feature Image
now playing

Use Octoblu for Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alerting into Slack

praim
now playing

Leading Italian vendor Praim gears up for UK channel drive with Cloud Distribution Storage

Amazon Web Services Feature Image
now playing

Amazon QuickSight Enterprise Edition Now Available

gartner
now playing

Gartner: The Rise of the Chief Data Officer Signals an Age of Infinite Possibilities

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: Our Latest Resources for vSAN Troubleshooting

The Promise

Back in August 2016, prior to Dell’s acquisition of EMC, the largest in technology industry’s history, Michael Dell promised new Engineered Systems from the combined company.

The analyst community envisioned that the combined company will be a powerhouse in Data Analytics, a one stop shop for Big Data Platforms with a broad portfolio of solutions that span the Enterprise Data Center and the Cloud.  Analysts also predicted that, as with any merger of giants, one can expect to see hurdles in how quickly the two large portfolio of products and solutions can come together.

A lot under the sun

Granted, data analytics is a broad domain area. To make sense of this, at Dell EMC, we use the 3-layered taxonomy of data analytics platforms.

Read the entire article here, New Integrated Hadoop Solutions from Dell EMC

via the fine folks at Dell

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Storage
Dell
Dell Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

        read more
        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482417732_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Nano Server Deployment Option in Windows Server 2016

          1482350537_maxresdefault.jpg

          Can your IT admin survive in an environment without flexibility?

          1482416235_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Bring Up the Management Domain

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!