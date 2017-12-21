Home Applications New in Remote Desktop Manager 13: Undocked Window Container

New in Remote Desktop Manager 13: Undocked Window Container

New in Remote Desktop Manager 13: Undocked Window Container
Controling the IT chaos in your world is a challenge — especially when you’re running multiple apps at the same time. That’s why we think you’ll like (or maybe even love) an improved feature in RDM 13: the Undocked Window Container.

About Undocked Window  Container

The Undocked Window Container lets you launch a session in a separate window, but without using an external application. As a result, you can view multiple sessions in full-screen mode using the same container, which greatly expands your work area.

Also, in many cases, you won’t need to install any third-party application, since the sessions are launched using an existing integration. RDM integrates with hundreds of third-party technologies, and we’re constantly adding more.

Using the Undocked Window Container

  • Click and hold a session’s tab to un-dock it.
  • Drag and drop the tab outside the dashboard area. This will create an undocked window container.
  • Drag another tab into the container and re-dock it.

