New in Remote Desktop Manager 13: Check Out Report

As an IT pro, at any moment you or a member of your team — including your boss — may need to know what sessions and entries were accessed, along with when, for how long, and by whom. That’s where RDM’s built-in reporting comes to the rescue and saves the day.

In a moment, we’ll look at a great new report type in RDM 13 called Check Out. First, let’s look at the four main report categories: General, Expired, Logs and Security (which is where the new Check Out type is found).

General Category

The General category generates reports on (you guessed it!) general information. One report in particular that is very useful is the Duplicate Entry list. Don’t you hate it when you find two entries with the same name and wonder “Is it a duplicate, or are they different?” The Duplicate Entry list allows you to compare entries with the same name, so that you can quickly confirm if any actual differences exist. Problem solved!