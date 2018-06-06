New in Remote Desktop Manager 13.5: Quick Access Features

We’re on a roll highlighting new features in Remote Desktop Manager 13.5, and it looks as though all of my blogs this month are going to be about this topic — which is fine with me, because there’s plenty to cover! Today, I’ll focus on four new or improved quick access features that I think you’re all going to enjoy.

Generate Report

You can easily and quickly generate a report directly from your entry log. The entry log allows for viewing sessions activity logs like: start/end time, session duration, open/close comments, and if any users performed any actions (and if so, what time). Here’s how to create a report: