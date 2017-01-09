Home Data Center New in AOS 5.0: Nutanix Acropolis File Services

It is hard to come up with a topic to write about when it comes to the Nutanix product portfolio. For one, there is just too much to choose from. I mean, just have a look at the list of features they introduced with the release of AOS 5.0 and it will get your head spinning. Secondly, their own documentation is just outstanding. Their product fact-sheets, website and of course Steven Poitras’s The Nutanix Bible, which contains just about everything you might want to about Nutanix and the bits and bytes involved. Never mind the endless list of community (Blog) rock stars working for or surrounding the company.

New in AOS 5.0

One of the features that went GA with AOS 5.0 is the Acropolis File Services (AFS) service with support for ESXi and AHV (it was in tech preview in version 4.6 / 4.7). A true software-defined scale-out storage solution designed to address a wide range of use cases, including Windows home directories, user profiles and department shares — architected and designed with the same robustness, scalability and availability as the Nutanix platform itself.

Read the entire article here, New in AOS 5.0: Nutanix Acropolis File Services

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com

Bas van Kaam About 17 years ago Bas van Kaam started his IT career as a helpdesk support technician from where he worked his way up to system engineering, consulting and architecting mostly by self-study, attending seminars, conferences and webinars, something which he enjoys doing still. From a technical point of view he specializes in (partly) designing, building, maintaining, troubleshooting and optimizing Microsoft & SBC / VDI (Citrix) oriented infrastructures for mid-sized and larger companies. Bas is well known within the community for his contributions on his own personal website / blog: basvankaam.com where he shares his thoughts and knowledge on an ongoing basis. He is also a frequent presenter / speaker on national as well as international events and conferences like the Dutch Citrix User Group (DuCUG), the Expert to Expert Virtualization Conference (E2EVC) and the Virtual Community NRW (Germany). He has been part of the Match.GeeK program during Citrix Synergy and also spoke at the first ever Virtual Expo (webinar) where he presented on Citrix native Printing. He loves the myCUGC community and as such is a (very) frequent forum visitor, contributor and has been appointed as one of the forum moderators. All this also resulted in being elected member of the month at one point. Also make sure to look Bas up on Twitter (@BasvanKaam) and Linked-In on which he is very active as well. Bas has been recognized as a Citrix Technology Professional (CTP class of 2016), one of only 50 worldwide, a Citrix Subject Matter Expert (SME) for his contributions to the XenDesktop 7.6 exams and he is also named a Nutanix Technology Champion (NTC) for 2014 / 2015 / 2016. Some of his professional certifications include but are not limited to: CCSP, CCA (X4) CCAA, CCEE, CCIA, CCE-V, MCSA (X3), MCSE (X3), VCP. Bas is currently employed by The Detron ICT Group, one the leading SBC and VDI consultancy companies based in the Netherlands, where he fulfills the role of Senior Management Consultant and Citrix Product Lead.
