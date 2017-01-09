New in AOS 5.0: Nutanix Acropolis File Services
It is hard to come up with a topic to write about when it comes to the Nutanix product portfolio. For one, there is just too much to choose from. I mean, just have a look at the list of features they introduced with the release of AOS 5.0 and it will get your head spinning. Secondly, their own documentation is just outstanding. Their product fact-sheets, website and of course Steven Poitras’s The Nutanix Bible, which contains just about everything you might want to about Nutanix and the bits and bytes involved. Never mind the endless list of community (Blog) rock stars working for or surrounding the company.
New in AOS 5.0
One of the features that went GA with AOS 5.0 is the Acropolis File Services (AFS) service with support for ESXi and AHV (it was in tech preview in version 4.6 / 4.7). A true software-defined scale-out storage solution designed to address a wide range of use cases, including Windows home directories, user profiles and department shares — architected and designed with the same robustness, scalability and availability as the Nutanix platform itself.
Read the entire article here, New in AOS 5.0: Nutanix Acropolis File Services
via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
As the mobile-cloud era unfolds, IT organizations must keep pace with accelerating business expectations. But with more and more users to serve, endpoints to manage, and data to protect, in some cases those expectations are outpacing IT’s ability to stay in step. So, how do you close the gap when basic virtualization platforms can’t support […]
Share this:
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet