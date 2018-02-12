NEW: IGEL UD Pocket Release of UMS 5.08.100 now includes Maintenance

UD Pocket – Maintenance

Starting on February 1st, 2018 IGEL introduced Maintenance for UD Pocket. The maintenance includes free firmware updates, new features and support as long as the maintenance term is running. The maintenance term lasts one or three years an can be extended by the same periods. .

UD Pocket also benefits from the new UMS feature Automatic License Deployment. It enables to keep the efforts and administrative work on a very low level while deploying UD Pockets in distributed environments.

For more detailed information please have a look at the release video: Watch Release Video

Release of UMS 5.08.100

The new UMS 5.08.100 is available for Download.

This update features the Automatic License Deployment for Software subscriptions, an Proxy Configuration and a few other changes.

Highlights Automatic License Deployment:

UMS fetches licenses directly from the license server

No human interaction

Easy deployment of UDC, UD Pocket and UMA

Highlights: Proxy Configuration:

Use the UMS also in an environment where it is not allowed to connect to the Internet directly

Use Proxies for Firmware Update, Automatic License Deployment, IGEL Cloud Gateway

Please get the Update on the IGEL0 Software Download Page: Download UMS 5.08.100