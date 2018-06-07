Home Data Center New Horizons in Remote Desktop Management and Support

New Horizons in Remote Desktop Management and Support

New Horizons in Remote Desktop Management and Support
Remote desktop management and support solutions are firmly cemented into the foundation of just about every IT infrastructure, and with good reason. For systems administrators and other IT professionals, these solutions are key to providing high-level support to desktop users who have come to expect ultra-high levels of service regardless of their location. And in today’s increasingly decentralized organizations, those locations can be just about anywhere.

Make no mistake: There is a wide variety of tools that enable sysadmins to take control of remote desktops for updates, troubleshooting, patch management, password management and a host of other vital services.

Many of these solutions started out similarly, which is to say as free downloads or trial offers. But over time, many of these solutions—particularly those targeting small and medium-sized businesses—have become bloated with new features, often with hefty price tags and beefier footprints. A solution that used to take just seconds for a remote user to download can now take up to half a minute in some cases. What’s worse, a lot of the new features that cause this solution bloat and price escalation are of little or no use to sysadmins simply trying to install a patch or security update. It’s like a diner on a diet having to pay for a pricey, calorie-rich dessert that is neither wanted nor needed but included in the cost of the meal.

Read the entire article here, New Horizons in Remote Desktop Management and Support

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.

Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

