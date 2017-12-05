The HPE and Veeam partnership brings comprehensive data protection for Hybrid IT. Veeam software integration with HPE storage solutions lets you create application-consistent backups from HPE storage snapshots for fast and efficient data protection. For long-term external storage, HPE StoreOnce provides deduplication for efficient storage utilization and fault isolation for data. In addition, Veeam can send backups to HPE StoreEver tape storage or to the cloud for long-term off-site data archival. Also, the tight integration with Veeam Backup & Replication has been cited as the #1 reason why customers are buying the new Nimble SFA.

But how does all this magic happen? Obviously, the tight integration between HPE storage and Veeam products plays a key role. Today, I’ll be focusing on the newest integrated feature: Hardware Snapshot Orchestration.

Let’s not forget: Snapshot Orchestration while a standalone feature, seamlessly compliments all other joint Veeam and HPE features, such as source-side deduplication, Virtual-Synthetic-Full-Backup, bandwidth efficient backup replication, backup-file protection from malware, Instant VM Recovery from deduped data and so on.

Read the entire article here, New Hardware Snapshot Orchestration feature for HPE

