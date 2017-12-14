Home Breaking News NEW Draft! “How To Install: IGEL Software Platform Step-by-Step Guide” Written by Douglas Brown

NEW Draft! “How To Install: IGEL Software Platform Step-by-Step Guide” Written by Douglas Brown

0
NEW Draft! “How To Install: IGEL Software Platform Step-by-Step Guide” Written by Douglas Brown
0

Hello and welcome to the ‘How To: IGEL Software Platform’ project!

My goal for this document is to provide you with the tools, knowledge, and understanding to download the IGEL Platform trial software and perform a basic installation and configuration without being forced to read many manuals and numerous web support articles.

This document will walk you, step-by-step, through what is required for you to get up and running in a proof-of-concept or lab scenario.

When finished, you will have a fully working IGEL End-Point Management Platform consisting of the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) and at least one IGEL OS installed, connected and centrally managed! Now that sounds great to me!

All this, screen-shot by screen-shot. No more guesswork!

This project is always a work in progress and thanks to your contributions, and due to the changing face of software-defined, this document will continue to grow and change. To stay up to date with this document and everything going on technically at IGEL, please join the IGEL Tech Community Insider Program, http://www.igelcommunity.com/.

If you have questions and/or would like to contribute to this project then please email me.

It’s just that easy!  Thanks for downloading and on with the show.

DB

Douglas A. Brown
Global Technology Evangelist
brown at igel dot com

Name *

Email *

If you do not receive the email, please check your spam folder! Thank you very much!

 

tags:
Categories:
Breaking News
Data Center
Desktop
Management
News
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1512479942_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Monitoring and Troubleshooting in a Serverless World

          How do you monitor and troubleshoot an application made up of many ephemeral, stateless functions? How do you debug a distributed application in production? In this talk, we walk you through best practices, tools, and conventions using common troubleshooting scenarios. We’ll discuss how you can use AWS services to address these scenarios, such as using […]

          read more
          1512475269_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – Announcing AWS IoT Device Defender

          1512477180_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Getting Started with Serverless Computing Using AWS Lambda

          1512648454_hqdefault.jpg

          Scaling Redis Workloads with Amazon ElastiCache – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video