NEW Draft! “How To Install: IGEL Software Platform Step-by-Step Guide” Written by Douglas Brown

Hello and welcome to the ‘How To: IGEL Software Platform’ project!

My goal for this document is to provide you with the tools, knowledge, and understanding to download the IGEL Platform trial software and perform a basic installation and configuration without being forced to read many manuals and numerous web support articles.

This document will walk you, step-by-step, through what is required for you to get up and running in a proof-of-concept or lab scenario.

When finished, you will have a fully working IGEL End-Point Management Platform consisting of the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) and at least one IGEL OS installed, connected and centrally managed! Now that sounds great to me!

All this, screen-shot by screen-shot. No more guesswork!

This project is always a work in progress and thanks to your contributions, and due to the changing face of software-defined, this document will continue to grow and change. To stay up to date with this document and everything going on technically at IGEL, please join the IGEL Tech Community Insider Program, http://www.igelcommunity.com/.

If you have questions and/or would like to contribute to this project then please email me.

It’s just that easy! Thanks for downloading and on with the show.

DB

Douglas A. Brown

Global Technology Evangelist

brown at igel dot com

