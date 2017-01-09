NEW Devolutions Proxy for Remote Desktop Manager

Since we are on a roll talking about all the new features in RDM 12, we’ll keep the good times going with the announcement of the NEW Devolutions Proxy!

The Devolutions Proxy Console, which you’ll find under Tools – Devolutions Proxy Console, allows you to use some Windows Services on Mac, iOS and Android.

Essentially, the proxy functions as an intermediary for all your devices, and gives you easy access to remote tools like Inventory Report, Wake-on-LAN, Hyper-V Console, Terminal Services, VMware Console and Windows remote management – all from a non-Windows environment.

Using the machine on which you wish to install the Proxy, start the Devolutions Proxy Console, you’ll need to be running RDM with administrator privileges, just like when you’re using Devolutions Server.

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys