New Desktop Era Promises More Freedom for IT Administrators

For many IT administrators the feeling of being shackled to the desktop will be familiar involving an endless round of responding to helpdesk tickets raised by users, running security patches and rolling out upgrades. But a new desktop era is upon us in the form of the managed workspace which will help solve these day-to-day hassles.

For some IT administrators – those running thin client desktops – life has been more manageable for some time. Plug and play roll-outs, with centralised remote management, have been offered by thin client vendors for years with free management software included, too. And by offering Windows and Linux firmware versions, with a range of codecs and protocols, they are open devices – meaning administrators can deploy the IT infrastructure they wish with the flexibility to change – without having to worry about the compatibility of their desktop devices.

However, the reality for the majority of businesses is that they have a mix of equipment or the workforce demands a range of different desktop devices.

