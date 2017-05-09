New Dell EMC SC5020 Storage Array Offers Lowest $/GB

Today at Dell EMC World, we debuted the new Dell EMC SC5020, the latest offering in our economical and intelligent SC Series midrange storage line.

Now part of the Dell EMC storage portfolio, the SC Series revenue is growing in double digits for good reason[i]. Led in volume sales by the immensely popular SC4020, the portfolio continues to penetrate new markets. SC5020, the fully redesigned successor to the SC4020, doubles down on key SC values, making the outlook better and better for our entry- to midrange customers.

More for less, more than incremental

Our loyal SC4020 fans will be very happy with this release, because they understand what the product is about – i.e., enabling modern technology advantages at the lowest cost.[ii] And now there’s so much more for them to love…

Up to 45 percent more IOPS, 3x the bandwidth[iii]

4x the system memoryii

2x the max capacityii

Deeper integration with Dell EMC ecosystem (PowerPath, RecoverPoint, Data Domain, and more)

Convenient remote installation services option (lowers deployment cost)

Simplified software licensing

The SC5020 controller also sports a new 3U format, with 30 internal drive slots, dual controllers, plus Fibre Channel and iSCSI network I/O in a single compact chassis. But by far the most exciting aspect of the product is the flexible flash architecture that allows customers to set their own price/performance ratio – then easily modify that choice as requirements change.

