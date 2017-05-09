To transform your business, you need to transform your IT. We are seeing it happen with companies like Express Scripts and the Chicago Cubs. When you accelerate innovation adoption, you drive real results in your business. Maybe you have been waiting for a secure, scalable, and automated platform to do it. Today, it’s finally here.

We are announcing our most sophisticated lineup of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, ever. They have a ton of new features a modern data center needs. As you plan your future and think about new ways to power your business, our new PowerEdge servers will be your bedrock.

How we got here

Read the entire article here, New Dell EMC PowerEdge: Bedrock of the Modern Data Center

via the fine folks at Dell