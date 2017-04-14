With the latest Cohesity 4.0 release, we have made significant enhancements to our Distributed File Services and the storage abstractions presentations that are provided by the Cohesity DataPlatform. One of those enhancements is the support for write-once-read-many (WORM) file systems within Cohesity Views. Cohesity Views are logical constructs that are utilized a storage location with NFS and SMB mount paths on the Cohesity Cluster. Views are used to store data such as files, backup Snapshots, and cloned VMs.

Write once read many (WORM) is a data integrity and write protection functionality that is applied onto storage devices to prevent modification of information once data has been written. This is a feature that assures that information or data cannot be altered once is written and stored on a storage device. This feature and its capabilities greatly utilized for regulatory or corporate compliance in many industries where long-term retention or archival is mandated by government or corporate regulations or compliance rules. The long-term data retention periods can be in the range of days to multiple years.

Read the entire article here, New Cohesity’s DataPlatform 4.0 Write Once Read Many (WORM) Feature

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.