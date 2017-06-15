New “Cloud Management Platform” updates – compare CloudBolt 7.2 & Oracle EMCC 13c!!

The fast pace of the Cloud Management Platforms (CMP) market is certainly keeping our community busy. Last week Ronald provided an update on Cisco CloudCenter and this week we have updates for Cloudbolt and Oracle to cover their latest CMP releases.

With their 7.2 release, CloudBolt continues to expand their scope of capabilities. They have deepened their support for hyperscale cloud vendors with improvements in particular for Azure ARM capabilities (details below).

Meanwhile Oracle made version 13c Release 2 (13.2) of Oracle Enterprise Manager Cloud Control (EMCC) available. The release brings significant enhancements for the scope of infrastructure and application support as well as security and networking with TLS 1.2 support and support for IPv6 (details below).

You can now compare both products (among others from VMware, RightScale, Morpheus, Embotics, Platform9, Cisco etc) here.

Cloudbolt have updated many of the features we evaluate and they continue to improve those (sometimes even where we already rated them “green”). Good examples of this is their support for Kubernetes, where they have added ability to use custom config files for fine-grained control of Kubernetes resources. They also continue to update their support for the hyperscale public clouds and boadened their support of automation tools, with Ansible now being natively supported. We have summarized the details on the updates with the 7.x release below.

