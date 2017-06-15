Home New “Cloud Management Platform” updates – compare CloudBolt 7.2 & Oracle EMCC 13c!!

New "Cloud Management Platform" updates – compare CloudBolt 7.2 & Oracle EMCC 13c!!

New "Cloud Management Platform" updates – compare CloudBolt 7.2 & Oracle EMCC 13c!!
The fast pace of the Cloud Management Platforms (CMP) market is certainly keeping our community busy. Last week Ronald provided an update on Cisco CloudCenter and this week we have updates for Cloudbolt and Oracle to cover their latest CMP releases.

With their 7.2 release, CloudBolt continues to expand their scope of capabilities. They have deepened their support for hyperscale cloud vendors with improvements in particular for Azure ARM capabilities (details below).

Meanwhile Oracle made version 13c Release 2 (13.2) of Oracle Enterprise Manager Cloud Control (EMCC) available. The release brings significant enhancements for the scope of infrastructure and application support as well as security and networking with TLS 1.2 support and support for IPv6 (details below).

You can now compare both products (among others from VMware, RightScale, Morpheus, Embotics, Platform9, Cisco etc) here.

Cloudbolt have updated many of the features we evaluate and they continue to improve those (sometimes even where we already rated them “green”). Good examples of this is their support for Kubernetes, where they have added ability to use custom config files for fine-grained control of Kubernetes resources. They also continue to update their support for the hyperscale public clouds and boadened their support of automation tools, with Ansible now being natively supported. We have summarized the details on the updates with the 7.x release below.

Read the entire article here, New: “Cloud Management Platform” updates – compare CloudBolt 7.2 & Oracle EMCC 13c!!

via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community

Categories:
WhatMatrix Community
WhatMatrix Community WhatMatrix has evolved from the popular VirtualizationMatrix and is the first crowdsourced-powered IT comparison community and is changing the consultancy landscape. By providing curated, free and "always-online" technology comparisons by respected industry experts, WhatMatrix significantly reduces the time and cost spent on researching suitable technologies to solve today’s business challenges. Being involved with WhatMatrix instantly raises the profile for both vendors and contributing consultants alike.
