Home Applications New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation

New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation

0
New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation
0
What-Matrix Feature Image
now viewing

New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 - KB Digest

1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

Mobile Device Management - Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise - Video

ManageEngine FI
now playing

Top five practices to ensure agility in your IT service desk

LoginVSI Feature Image
now playing

Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

forrester-feature-image
now playing

Forrester: DevOps The Code To Delivering With Velocity, Quality And Agility

1482211935_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

VMware Video: Getting Started with vSphere's Datacenter Command-Line Interface

gartner
now playing

Gartner: Network Resolutions for 2017

gartner
now playing

Gartner: Gartner Says Smart Machines Will Enter Mainstream Adoption By 2021

1481959034_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

What is VM Ready Queue & How Do You Manage it? - Video

1482168132_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

VMware Video - Getting Started with vSphere's Datacenter Command-Line Interface

We are please to announce the addition of Cliqr Cloudcenter evaluation to our cloud management platform category.

Recently acquired by Cisco, CliQr Cloudcenter provides a platform for the management of cloud infrastructure and application life cycles. Used by both enterprises and services providers, Cloudcenter is available as both SaaS and on-premise deployment.

Head over to our CMP comparison to check our how our category consultant, Ephraim Baron, rates their current 4.6 release against areas such as multicloud support, IT automation, Governance and DevOps to name just a few.

UPDATE : We have also updated embotic’s vCommander evaluation to reflect their latest 5.7.6 release (with ServiceNow integration). Check it out at our CMP comparison

Read the entire article here, New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation

via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Management
WhatMatrix Community
WhatMatrix Community WhatMatrix has evolved from the popular VirtualizationMatrix and is the first crowdsourced-powered IT comparison community and is changing the consultancy landscape. By providing curated, free and "always-online" technology comparisons by respected industry experts, WhatMatrix significantly reduces the time and cost spent on researching suitable technologies to solve today’s business challenges. Being involved with WhatMatrix instantly raises the profile for both vendors and contributing consultants alike.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!