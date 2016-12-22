New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation

We are please to announce the addition of Cliqr Cloudcenter evaluation to our cloud management platform category.

Recently acquired by Cisco, CliQr Cloudcenter provides a platform for the management of cloud infrastructure and application life cycles. Used by both enterprises and services providers, Cloudcenter is available as both SaaS and on-premise deployment.

Head over to our CMP comparison to check our how our category consultant, Ephraim Baron, rates their current 4.6 release against areas such as multicloud support, IT automation, Governance and DevOps to name just a few.

UPDATE : We have also updated embotic’s vCommander evaluation to reflect their latest 5.7.6 release (with ServiceNow integration). Check it out at our CMP comparison

