New! Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop Administration 7.6 LTSR Exam

Citrix Education is pleased to announce the availability of the next-generation Citrix Certified Associate – Virtualization (CCA – V) certification, based on XenApp and XenDesktop 7.6 LTSR! Don’t delay and be among the first to take and pass the NEW! 1Y0-202 Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Administration 7.6 LTSR exam.

With the release of 1Y0-202 exam, we would also like to announce the discontinuation of the English version of the 1Y0-201 Managing Citrix XenDesktop 7.6 Solutions exam effective June 30, 2017.

If you’re wondering what this means for you….

  • For individuals pursuing the CCA – V certification—you will have the option, from now until June 30, 2017, of taking one of two exams to validate your knowledge, skills and experience.

Option 1:

Citrix Systems

