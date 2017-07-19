NEW Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 Advanced Administration Exam
Citrix Education is pleased to announce the availability of the next generation Citrix Certified Professional – Virtualization (CCP – V) certification based on XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR! Don’t delay and be among the first to take and pass the NEW! 1Y0-311 Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 Advanced Administration exam.
With the release of 1Y0-311 exam, we would also like to announce the discontinuation of the English version of the 1Y0-311 Deploying Citrix XenDesktop 7.6 Solutions exam effective October 5, 2017.
If you’re wondering what this means for you….
- For individuals pursuing the CCP – V certification—you will have the option, from now until October 5, 2017, of taking one of two exams to validate your knowledge, skills and experience.
Option 1:
- Prepare with the recommended training: CXD-310: Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.1x Advanced Administration.
- Review the 1Y0-311 Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 Advanced Administration Exam Prep Guide.
- Pass exam 1Y0-311.
Read the entire article here, Now Available! New Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 Advanced Administration Exam
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
