NEW Citrix! Maintain Your Certification with the Citrix Recertification Program!

Is your Citrix certification expiring? Don’t lose your Partner status and incentives!

Did you know that maintaining your certification status can create up to 37% in potential up-front discounts and back-end payments?

Take advantage of #CitrixPartnerLove with the new Citrix Education recertification program to uphold your Citrix Partner incentives.

The new recertification program provides partners with two options to recertify:

Attend the associated Instructor-led training. By taking the associated course, you will not be required to take or pass the exam. OR Take and pass the required exam.

Read the entire article here, NEW! Maintain Your Certification with the Citrix Recertification Program!

