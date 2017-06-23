New Citrix! Customer Breakdown in License Usage Insights Service

The License Usage Insights service has long provided Citrix Service Providers a simple way to understand total monthly license usage across multiple deployments — and has now added a per customer breakdown and view!

Break down total license usage per-customer and per-deployment

Manage customers across shared XenApp and XenDesktop infrastructure

Sharing license server infrastructure reduces cost for providers by decreasing the number of servers needed to operate multiple customer deployments. A single license server simplifies operations with less licenses that need to be downloaded, deployed and renewed.

When multiple XenApp & XenDesktop deployments share a single Citrix License Server, usage data (license checkouts) becomes centralized to a single server and license pool. The same occurs for a single deployment shared across multiple customers or tenants.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.