New! Citrix Cloud Connector Health Monitoring Insights & Alerts
IT admins need to know if their cloud environment is healthy or unhealthy to properly maintain performance expectations. A healthy Citrix Cloud environment is one where Cloud Connectors are online, up to date and scaling to meet peak workload and solution performance. An unhealthy environment is one with connectors offline, outdated or unable to deliver on performance, scale and functionality expectations.
Citrix Cloud customers can now take advantage of new health monitoring insights and alerts for the Citrix Cloud Connector. New features rolled out this week help customers:
- Deploy and maintain a healthy hybrid cloud solution
- Monitor and ensure solution operations over time
- Become informed and react quickly to changes in the resource location
- Understand connector load and scalability in order to size solutions appropriately
Citrix Cloud Connector health monitoring insights and alerts
Share this:
