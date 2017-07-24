New Citrix AWS Backend Server Autoscaling with NetScaler

From the upcoming release 12.0.51.x Netscaler on AWS supports Backend Servers Autoscaling.

Efficient hosting of applications in a cloud requires continuous optimization of application availability. To meet increasing demand, you have to scale network resources upward. When demand subsides, you need to scale down to avoid the unnecessary cost of idle resources. To minimize the cost of running the application by deploying only as many instances as are necessary during any given period of time, you have to constantly monitor traffic, memory and CPU use, and so on. However, monitoring traffic manually is not a feasible option. For the application environment to be able to scale up or down rapidly, you need to automate the processes of monitoring traffic and of scaling resources up and down whenever necessary.

Netscaler’s Backend Autoscaling Feature will automatically detect the servers in your AWS Autoscaling group and will be load balancing the traffic among these servers. Servers will be added and deleted automatically as per the Auto scaling policy defined by user.

Flow:

During High Load cloud watch triggers an alarm and add a new server to Autoscalegroup Notification about new server addition is sent via SNS and will be sent to SQS SQS push the message to Netscaler updating about New server Netscaler adds this new server in the Servicegroup and Load balance the traffic Similarly during less load, Netscaler get a notification and will select the server to be deleted. Netscaler puts the server in out of service state until the graceful deletion timer is reached(If defined). New connections won’t be served by this server and existing connections will be served till graceful timeout happens After graceful timer is reached, Netscaler sends a request to Terminate the backend instance

