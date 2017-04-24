New Browser Security Threat: What You Need to Know

Here’s what you need to know about a new browser security threat. This information was originally covered by Mark Maunder on Wordfence.

The latest cybersecurity threat to you and your users may just lie on the very browser you are using to read this article.A new attack is making the rounds on both Firefox and Chrome browsers (software details below). The threat uses Unicode to register domains that look completely identical to actual domains. Users can be fooled into signing into these fake websites, providing login credentials or other personal information and instantly exposing secure information to the attackers.

via the fine folks at VMware!