NEW AWS Alexa Skill – Get it NOW!

Whether you’re looking for compute power, database storage, content delivery, or other functionality Amazon Web Services (AWS) has the services to help you build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability. To help keep up with AWS’s pace of innovation, you can now hear the latest launch announcements from AWS on your Alexa-enabled device, and even tailor the skill to the services that interest you most.

To get started, enable the AWS Skill and say, “Alexa, ask AWS what’s new.” By default, Alexa will tell you the past month’s news from all categories and services at AWS. If a particular service (e.g. Amazon Machine Learning) interests you, just say, “Alexa, ask AWS what’s new with Amazon Machine Learning.”

You can easily customize the results to only hear news about your favorite categories and services. When you hear something you like during playback, say, “Alexa, ask AWS to favorite that,” and she will add it to your list of favorites. You can also manually populate your favorites by telling Alexa, “Alexa, ask AWS to add [AWS] Lambda to my favorites.”

In addition to providing your daily AWS news throughout the year, this skill is also your go-to source for the latest services and features launched at major AWS events, like re:Invent.

Hear the Latest News:

“Alexa, ask AWS what’s launched recently?”

“Alexa, ask AWS what’s new?”

Latest News about an AWS Service or Category:

“Alexa, ask AWS for what’s new with [Amazon] Redshift.”

“Alexa, ask AWS for what’s new with artificial intelligence.”

Learn about AWS Categories and Services:

“Alexa, ask AWS to browse categories”

“Alexa, ask AWS to list the services in compute”

“Alexa, ask AWS about [AWS] Lambda”

Customize Your Favorites:

“Alexa, ask AWS to setup my favorites”

“Alexa, ask AWS to add Snowball to my favorites”

“Alexa, ask AWS to remove storage from my favorites”

“Alexa, ask AWS to reset my favorites.”

During playback, “Alexa, ask AWS to make that a favorite.”

During playback, “Alexa, ask AWS to favorite this.”

During playback, “Alexa, ask AWS to favorite that category/service”

General Commands:

“Alexa, ask AWS for help”

During playback, “Alexa, stop / cancel / pause / resume / repeat / next / previous / start over.”

“Alexa, ask AWS what’s launched at re:Invent?”