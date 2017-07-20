New at AWS – Next-Generation GPU-Powered EC2 Instances (G3)
I first wrote about the benefits of GPU-powered computing in 2013 when we launched the G2 instance type. Since that launch, AWS customers have used the G2 instances to deliver high performance graphics to mobile devices, TV sets, and desktops.
Today we are taking a step forward and launching the G3 instance type. Powered by NVIDIA Tesla M60 GPUs, these instances are available in three sizes (all VPC-only and EBS-only):
|Model
|GPUs
|GPU Memory
|vCPUs
|Main Memory
|EBS Bandwidth
|g3.4xlarge
|1
|8 GiB
|16
|122 GiB
|3.5 Gbps
|g3.8xlarge
|2
|16 GiB
|32
|244 GiB
|7 Gbps
|g3.16xlarge
|4
|32 GiB
|64
|488 GiB
|14 Gbps
Each GPU supports 8 GiB of GPU memory, 2048 parallel processing cores, and a hardware encoder capable of supporting up to 10 H.265 (HEVC) 1080p30 streams and up to 18 H.264 1080p30 streams, making them a great fit for 3D rendering & visualization, virtual reality, video encoding, remote graphics workstation (NVIDIA GRID), and other server-side graphics workloads that need a massive amount of parallel processing power. The GPUs support OpenGL 4.5, DirectX 12.0, CUDA 8.0, and OpenCL 1.2. When you launch a G3 instance you have access to an NVIDIA GRID Virtual Workstation License and can make use of the NVIDIA GRID driver without purchasing a license on your own.
Read the entire article here, New – Next-Generation GPU-Powered EC2 Instances (G3)
via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.
