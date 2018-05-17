Citrix Education is pleased to announce the availability of the next generation Citrix Certified Expert – Networking (CCE – N) certification based on NetScaler 12.x!

Don’t delay and be among the first to take and pass the NEW! 1Y0-440 Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution exam.

Prepare with the recommended training: CNS-420: Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution. Review the 1Y0-440 Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution Exam Prep Guide . Pass the 1Y0-440 Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution exam.

For individuals who hold the CCP – N certification— You can attain your CCE –N certification by taking and passing the exam 1Y0-440 OR by attending the Instructor-led training CNS-420: Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution course.

Learn more about Citrix Networking certifications click here.

Read the entire article here, New! Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution Exam

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.