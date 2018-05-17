New! Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution Exam
Citrix Education is pleased to announce the availability of the next generation Citrix Certified Expert – Networking (CCE – N) certification based on NetScaler 12.x!
Don’t delay and be among the first to take and pass the NEW! 1Y0-440 Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution exam.
- Prepare with the recommended training: CNS-420: Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution.
- Review the 1Y0-440 Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution Exam Prep Guide .
- Pass the 1Y0-440 Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution exam.
For individuals who hold the CCP – N certification— You can attain your CCE –N certification by taking and passing the exam 1Y0-440 OR by attending the Instructor-led training CNS-420: Architecting a Citrix Networking Solution course.
Learn more about Citrix Networking certifications click here.
