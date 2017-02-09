Home Security NeuVector Delivers an Integrated Run-time Solution for Container Visualization, Encryption, and Security for NGINX Plus

0
Encrypted Tunnels with NGINX Plus Combined with NeuVector Run-Time Network Security Protect Business Critical Container Applications

NGINX is one of the top container downloads from Docker hub, gaining widespread adoption. NGINX Plus adds enterprise-ready features offering even greater security, availability and manageability for production deployments of containers.

However, with the increase in east-west container to container traffic which can cross hosts and even data center boundaries, additional network layer visibility and security from NeuVector is also required. It’s always a pain when overlapping security features from different companies don’t work together, which is why we’ve integrated NGINX Plus security awareness into the NeuVector console. With this integration it’s easy to visualize which container connections use NGINX Plus security for encrypting container to container sessions. Other connections are monitored for threats and violations by NeuVector, and any attempt to bypass the NGINX Plus encrypted tunnel can be immediately detected by NeuVector.

Read the entire article here, NeuVector Delivers an Integrated Run-time Solution for Container Visualization, Encryption, and Security for NGINX Plus

via NeuVectdor.

Security
NeuVector
NeuVector was founded by security and enterprise software veterans with the vision of simple, scalable security for container based applications.
