NeuVector Delivers an Integrated Run-time Solution for Container Visualization, Encryption, and Security for NGINX Plus
Encrypted Tunnels with NGINX Plus Combined with NeuVector Run-Time Network Security Protect Business Critical Container Applications
NGINX is one of the top container downloads from Docker hub, gaining widespread adoption. NGINX Plus adds enterprise-ready features offering even greater security, availability and manageability for production deployments of containers.
However, with the increase in east-west container to container traffic which can cross hosts and even data center boundaries, additional network layer visibility and security from NeuVector is also required. It’s always a pain when overlapping security features from different companies don’t work together, which is why we’ve integrated NGINX Plus security awareness into the NeuVector console. With this integration it’s easy to visualize which container connections use NGINX Plus security for encrypting container to container sessions. Other connections are monitored for threats and violations by NeuVector, and any attempt to bypass the NGINX Plus encrypted tunnel can be immediately detected by NeuVector.
Read the entire article here, NeuVector Delivers an Integrated Run-time Solution for Container Visualization, Encryption, and Security for NGINX Plus
via NeuVectdor.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper