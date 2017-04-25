NeuVector: Container Security Podcast – Episode 276

DABCC Radio
In episode 276, Douglas Brown interviews Henrik Rosendahl, Head of Business Development for NeuVector. Henrik and Douglas discuss the newly released NeuVector container security solution. Henrik brings us up to speed on what’s new with NeuVector, how it works, what it takes to get up and running, why we need security when deploying containers and much more!

About NeuVector

NeuVector provides a run-time container security solution that adapts easily to your changing application environment and secures containers at their most vulnerable point – during run-time. NeuVector deploys in minutes and discovers running applications to automatically create a security policy to protect containers.

Try NeuVector today http://neuvector.com/try-neuvector.


About Henrik Rosendahl

Henrik Rosendahl is a serial high-tech entrepreneur living in Napa Valley north of San Francisco, California. Henrik¹s currently Head of Business Development for NeuVector. Previously he served as founding investor and chairman of CloudVolumes Inc. until the VMware acquisition in 2014. He was CEO of Pancetera acquired by Quantum in 2011. Rosendahl was director of Application Virtualization at VMware, Inc., and CEO of Thinstall, Inc. until its acquisition by VMware in 2008. Earlier in his career, he held executive and senior leadership positions at several technology companies in the U.S. and Europe. ­

See more at: www.linkedin.com/in/hrosendahl/

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

