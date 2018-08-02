NeuVector 2.0 Is Now Available!

We’re happy to announce that the 2.0 release of the NeuVector Container Security Platform is now generally available! The 2.0 release is a major expansion of the platform to include end-to-end vulnerability scanning, automated real-time security incident response, and enhanced multi-vector detection of container attacks. Cloud-native enterprise integration is also enhanced with OpenShift and Kubernetes RBAC integration. There’s also a totally redesigned console UI to help enterprises navigate hundreds and thousands of containers and services to quickly find security hot spots.

Here’s some of the exciting new features in 2.0.

End-to-End Vulnerability Scanning Integrates Into CI/CD Pipeline

NeuVector 2.0 now enables registry images to be easily scanned for vulnerabilities, with support for RedHat/Openshift, Amazon ECR, Microsoft Azure ACR, jFrog Artifactory, and local Docker registries. With this new capability, enterprises can have automated image scanning integrated into their CI/CD processes from day one. NeuVector is also making a Jenkins plugin available that introduces automated scanning in the image build process. Customers using Jenkins in their integration and build processes can set policies for allowing or failing builds based on whether vulnerabilities are detected in the images. The automated registry and image build-time scanning is designed to ensure that known vulnerabilities are not introduced into the application development and deployment lifecycle.

