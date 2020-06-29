NetApp: CloudJumper / Virtual Desktop Service (VDS) Podcast – Episode 328

In episode 328, Douglas Brown interviews Mike Walsh. Sr Director of Product Strategy for Modern Workplace at NetApp. Mike and Douglas discuss NetApp EUC, the NetApp CloudJumper (NetApp Virtual Desktop Service (VDS)) solution, how it works with and benefits any cloud including Microsoft WVD, and much more.

About NetApp

NetApp is the leader in cloud data services, empowering global organizations to change their world with data. Together with our partners, we are the only ones who can help you build your unique data fabric. Simplify hybrid multicloud and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people at the right time. Learn more at www.netapp.com.

About Mike Walsh

Mike Walsh is the Sr Director of Product Strategy for Modern Workplace at NetApp, joining the company as part of the CloudJumper acquisition. Mike is responsible for managing the product teams for Virtual Desktop Service and Global File Cache. He brings an extensive track record of executive leadership, all focused on technology, software and security including time at Revit (acquired by Autodesk) and AppIQ (acquired by HP). Mike holds a degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell and an MBA from Bentley University. Mike lives in Georgetown, MA with his family and enjoys following the pro and college sports teams in the Boston area.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

