A vulnerable software program that isn’t patched compromises the security of the PC. This is because it leaves the PC vulnerable to being exploited by hackers. Vulnerabilities are discovered in software programs on a regular basis, and most vendors release a patch to be applied in the form of a security update. If these updates are not performed, the PC is vulnerable to attack and hackers can use the vulnerability as an entry point into the corporate computing environment.

The WannaCry attacks and its consequences highlight how neglecting security patches can have a catastrophic impact on businesses. We believe that one of the main reasons for the success of this attack is the gap in processes to remediate known software vulnerabilities.

Keeping up with Security Patching is Hard Work

Cybercriminals know that most private users consider regular security maintenance of their PC hard work. As a result, a lot of users have PCs that are inadequately patched and therefore easily compromised. On a typical PC in the USA, users have to master 26 different update mechanisms to patch the 75 programs on it, in order to remediate those vulnerabilities.

