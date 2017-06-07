Home Neglecting Security Patches Can Have a Catastrophic Impact on Businesses

Neglecting Security Patches Can Have a Catastrophic Impact on Businesses

0
Neglecting Security Patches Can Have a Catastrophic Impact on Businesses
0

A vulnerable software program that isn’t patched compromises the security of the PC. This is because it leaves the PC vulnerable to being exploited by hackers.  Vulnerabilities are discovered in software programs on a regular basis, and most vendors release a patch to be applied in the form of a security update. If these updates are not performed, the PC is vulnerable to attack and hackers can use the vulnerability as an entry point into the corporate computing environment.

The WannaCry attacks and its consequences highlight how neglecting security patches can have a catastrophic impact on businesses.  We believe that one of the main reasons for the success of this attack is the gap in processes to remediate known software vulnerabilities.

Keeping up with Security Patching is Hard Work

Cybercriminals know that most private users consider regular security maintenance of their PC hard work. As a result, a lot of users have PCs that are inadequately patched and therefore easily compromised. On a typical PC in the USA, users have to master 26 different update mechanisms to patch the 75 programs on it, in order to remediate those vulnerabilities.

Read the entire article here, Neglecting Security Patches Can Have a Catastrophic Impact on Businesses

via the fine folks at Flexera Software

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Flexera Software
Flexera Software Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and the value they derive from their software. Our next-generation software licensing, compliance and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. Over 80,000 customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source for the knowledge and expertise we have gained as the marketplace leader in licensing, installation and compliance for over 25 years and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

      Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

      VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

      read more
      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      On-Demand Webinars

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) is designed for enterprise development and IT teams who build, ship and run business critical applications in production at scale. Docker EE provides a fully integrated solution that includes the container engine, built-in orchestration, a private registry, and container lifecycle management to help you build a secure software supply chain. As […]

        read more
        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496805749_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Join the Security Community

          Learn how you can speak directly to Microsoft’s security engineering teams to influence our products. To connect with the community, visit: http://aka.ms/SecurityCommunity This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1496682925_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN414 Video – Access and authentication options in a Citrix environment

          1496298832_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Information Protection – Content Based Automatic Classification

          1496683367_maxresdefault.jpg

          GPU in Office how much gain to expect @RBRConecto – E2EVC Session Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video