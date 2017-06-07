Neglecting Security Patches Can Have a Catastrophic Impact on Businesses
A vulnerable software program that isn’t patched compromises the security of the PC. This is because it leaves the PC vulnerable to being exploited by hackers. Vulnerabilities are discovered in software programs on a regular basis, and most vendors release a patch to be applied in the form of a security update. If these updates are not performed, the PC is vulnerable to attack and hackers can use the vulnerability as an entry point into the corporate computing environment.
The WannaCry attacks and its consequences highlight how neglecting security patches can have a catastrophic impact on businesses. We believe that one of the main reasons for the success of this attack is the gap in processes to remediate known software vulnerabilities.
Keeping up with Security Patching is Hard Work
Cybercriminals know that most private users consider regular security maintenance of their PC hard work. As a result, a lot of users have PCs that are inadequately patched and therefore easily compromised. On a typical PC in the USA, users have to master 26 different update mechanisms to patch the 75 programs on it, in order to remediate those vulnerabilities.
Read the entire article here, Neglecting Security Patches Can Have a Catastrophic Impact on Businesses
via the fine folks at Flexera Software
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper