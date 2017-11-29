NAKIVO Releases v7.3, Boosts VM Backup Speed by 53X on Deduplication Appliance

🔊 Click to Listen

The new NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.3 adds support for deduplication appliances achieving VM backup speed of 3.2 GB/s on NEC Hydrastor in a customer environment.

NAKIVO, Inc., a fast-growing software company that specializes in protecting VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS environments, announced today that it had released NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.3. This latest version features a new type of backup repository with a special architecture optimized for deduplication appliances, such as NEC Hydrastor, EMC Data Domain, HP StoreOnce, and Quantum DXi.

Deduplication appliances are designed to reduce the data size and operate best with sequential large block I/O from backup software. If the architecture of a backup repository is not optimized for deduplication appliances, VM backup may appear to be random I/O, which deduplication appliances are not designed to handle. This can greatly reduce the VM backup performance.

When tested in a customer environment, the new type of repository in NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.3 has demonstrated backup speeds that are 53 times faster than the regular backup repository. With a high-end NEC Hydrastor deduplication appliance as a target, NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.3 backed up the customer VMs at an incredible 3.2 GB/s. The backup repository structure has also been improved for easier manageability. Now each backup with its recovery points is stored in a separate folder.

The new backup repository complements the existing one, so customers now have a choice between the following options:

The regular backup repository, which is optimized for generic storage systems and performs forever-incremental VM backups along with global data deduplication and compression.

The backup repository optimized for deduplication appliances, which accelerates VM backups to speeds up to 53 times faster on deduplication appliances.

“We listen to our customers’ feedback and continue improving NAKIVO Backup & Replication so that our customers can back up and restore their data more efficiently. By providing support for deduplication appliances, we aim to help businesses leverage leading storage solutions while maintaining high data protection performance,” said Bruce Talley, CEO and co-founder of NAKIVO. “NEC HydraStor, used by some of our largest customers including large banks and managed hosting providers, delivers an unprecedented level of storage optimization and reliability.”

“NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.3 takes VM backup performance to a whole new level,” said Francois-Remy Monnier, Director of NEC Enterprise Solutions. “Our joint customers selected NAKIVO for its reliable, scalable, and extensible architecture, which matches perfectly NEC HYDRAstor Scale Out grid architecture. The new VM backup performance levels delivered by NAKIVO v7.3 will only add to their high satisfaction levels.”

A fully-functional free trial of NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.3 can be downloaded at www.nakivo.com.

